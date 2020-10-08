Richards will be on the Rays' roster for the remainder of the Division Series against the Yankees, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Richards replaces Oliver Drake, who landed on the injured list with a flexor strain. He'll presumably fill a lower-leverage role given that he wasn't originally on the roster and struggled to a 5.91 ERA in 32 innings during the regular season.
