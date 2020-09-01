Richards will start Tuesday's game against the Yankees, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.
Although Richards was not announced as the starter for Tuesday's game until after Monday's win, he appeared to be the likely choice for some time. RIchards hasn't pitched over 4.1 innings in an outing this year due to a lack of being stretched out, but an efficient outing could certainly get him through five frames.
