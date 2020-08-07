Richards will fill a bullpen role during the Rays' weekend series against the Yankees, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Richards was recalled in place of Yonny Chirinos (triceps) on Thursday, but he evidently won't be filling Chirinos' rotation spot. The team's expected starters for Saturday's doubleheader are not yet known. Richards hasn't exactly earned a rotation spot given his performances to date, as he's allowed six runs on 10 hits in 5.1 innings across a pair of relief appearances.