The Rays optioned Richards to their alternate training site Friday.
Tampa Bay needed to reduce its active roster to 28 men ahead of the weekend, so Richards was sent packing after he served as the 29th man during Thursday's doubleheader with the Orioles. He started the second game of the twin bill, taking a no-decision while working 3.1 innings and giving up four runs on five hits and two walks.
More News
-
Rays' Trevor Richards: Struggles in no-decision•
-
Rays' Trevor Richards: Officially named starter for Game 2•
-
Rays' Trevor Richards: Likely to pitch Game 2•
-
Rays' Trevor Richards: Could start Game 2 on Thursday•
-
Rays' Trevor Richards: Optioned to alternate site•
-
Rays' Trevor Richards: Getting stretched out•