The Rays recalled Richards from Triple-A Durham on Wednesday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
The right-hander will move up to the big club for the second time this season after posting a 4.91 ERA and 1.09 WHIP over five appearances in his first stint with the Rays. After previously working as a swingman for the Rays in 2020, Richards appears to have transitioned into a full-time relief role. He worked no more than 1.1 innings in any of his five appearances with Durham prior to Wednesday's call-up.