Richards was recalled from Triple-A Durham and will start Sunday's game against the Tigers.

Though Richards' promotion doesn't come as a surprise, the Rays were expected to deploy him as a bulk reliever behind an opener rather than as a traditional starter in his team debut. In the aftermath of Saturday's 1-0, 13-inning win, manager Kevin Cash may have decided it was better to have Richards eat innings right away rather than calling on a member of his overtaxed bullpen to serve as an opener. In any case, Richards will likely have a restricted workload Sunday after maxing out at only 49 pitches during his three appearances with Durham following his July 31 acquisition from the Marlins.