Richards is a candidate for spot starts while Yonny Chirinos (triceps) and Charlie Morton (shoulder) are on the injured list, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

Richards already stepped in for Morton on Sunday after the latter was forced from the game with the shoulder issue that would ultimately land him on the injured list. The 27-year-old right-hander logged 23 starts last season with the Marlins and Rays, which was preceded by a 25-start rookie 2018 campaign in Miami. Therefore, there's no doubt Richards' arm could be built up to potentially handle a conventional six- or seven-inning workload, but with manager Kevin Cash also having versatile multi-inning options such as Jalen Beeks and Anthony Banda (taxi squad) on hand, he could simply opt to deploy any two out of that trio to handle the bulk of innings in a given game.