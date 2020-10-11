The Rays optioned Richards to their taxi squad Sunday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
He'll be replaced on the active roster by Josh Fleming, as the Rays evidently wanted another southpaw available out of the bullpen to counter the Astros' left-handed hitters in the ALCS, which begins Sunday. Richards didn't make an appearance during the Rays' recent five-game ALDS matchup with the Yankees.
More News
-
Rays' Trevor Richards: Added to ALDS roster•
-
Rays' Trevor Richards: Back at alternate site•
-
Rays' Trevor Richards: Struggles in no-decision•
-
Rays' Trevor Richards: Officially named starter for Game 2•
-
Rays' Trevor Richards: Likely to pitch Game 2•
-
Rays' Trevor Richards: Could start Game 2 on Thursday•