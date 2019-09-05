Richards could make either a conventional start or work as a primary pitcher Sunday against the Blue Jays, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Richards was effective in the first game of a doubleheader against the Orioles on Tuesday, allowing two runs on five hots and two walks over five innings. The right-hander has worked as both conventional starter and primary pitcher since arriving via trade from the Marlins, and it remains to be seen how he'd be deployed if he does take the hill Sunday.