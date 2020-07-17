Manager Kevin Cash said Friday that Richards, Ryan Yarbrough and Charlie Morton would be able to throw five-plus innings at the start of the season, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The 27-year-old seemed to be headed toward a versatile bullpen role this season, but it appears he's in line to step into the rotation with Yonny Chirinos (undisclosed) absent from camp. Richards had a 4.06 ERA and 1.35 WHIP in 30 appearances (23 starts) between the Marlins and Rays last season, though he allowed only five runs over 23.1 innings after being traded to Tampa Bay at the deadline.