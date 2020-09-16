Richards is a strong candidate to be the 29th man and potentially start Game 2 of Thursday's doubleheader against the Orioles, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

He is with the big-league team Wednesday and thus is a safe bet to be called up as the 29th man Thursday. The Rays are listing the Game 2 starter as TBD, so it could be Richards or he could follow an opener. He has a 5.34 ERA, 1.67 WHIP and 23 strikeouts in 28.2 innings this year and has not logged more than 4.2 innings in any of his eight outings.