Richards allowed two runs on eight hits and a walk while striking out six over 3.1 innings Sunday against the Tigers.

Richards surrendered a two-run homer in the first inning, though he was able to hold Detroit off the board for the remainder of his outing. He was lifted with 71 pitches (51 strikes), as the Rays continue to build him back up to a starting role after acquiring the right-hander from the Marlins at the end of July. The 26-year-old now owns a 4.53 ERA and 1.42 WHIP with a 109:52 K:BB over 115.1 innings this season in the majors.