Rays' Trevor Richards: Fans six in team debut
Richards allowed two runs on eight hits and a walk while striking out six over 3.1 innings Sunday against the Tigers.
Richards surrendered a two-run homer in the first inning, though he was able to hold Detroit off the board for the remainder of his outing. He was lifted with 71 pitches (51 strikes), as the Rays continue to build him back up to a starting role after acquiring the right-hander from the Marlins at the end of July. The 26-year-old now owns a 4.53 ERA and 1.42 WHIP with a 109:52 K:BB over 115.1 innings this season in the majors.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 22 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The Rangers play eight games in Week 22, and the Orioles have a couple hitters who could surprise....
-
Week 22 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Scott White tiers the two-start pitchers for Week 22 — the good, the bad and the considerable...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, sims, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Prospects: Stash Luzardo again?
Injuries have prevented the Athletics' ace of the future from becoming their ace of the present,...
-
Waivers: Do we dare add Ivan Nova?
Ivan Nova shut down the Astros on Tuesday to continue a dominant five-start stretch. Scott...
-
Do these 15 have an innings limit?
So who's getting shut down? Or who's at risk, anyway? Scott White looks at 15 cases that raise...