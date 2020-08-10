Richards covered four innings out of the bullpen in Sunday's 4-3 win over the Yankees, giving up two runs (zero earned) on four hits and two walks while striking out four.

Richards entered the contest in the top of the third inning with no outs and a runner on first base after starter Charlie Morton departed early with right shoulder inflammation. Though he didn't factor into the decision, Richards' quality work helped keep the Rays competitive before the Tampa Bay bats finally woke up over the final three innings. Morton tentatively lines up to make his next start Saturday in Toronto, but if he's unable to move past the injury, Richards would likely be a top candidate to step in for a spot start.