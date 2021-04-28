Richards was credited with his first hold in a win over the Athletics on Tuesday, firing a scoreless eighth inning during which he allowed no hits and one walk.

Richards was highly efficient in his setup role behind Diego Castillo, needing only 13 pitches to get his three outs. The 27-year-old has improved over a pair of uneven appearances to start the season, rebounding from allowing a pair of earned runs apiece in each of his first two trips to the mound to giving up just one earned run over the four innings covering his last pair of outings.