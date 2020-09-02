Richards didn't factor into the decision in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Yankees, allowing two runs on five hits over 4.2 innings. He struck out five.

A pair of solo shots by DJ LeMahieu accounted for all the damage off the right-hander. It was Richards' longest outing of the season so far, as he threw 64 pitches (46 strikes) before giving way to the bullpen, and he now has a 4.05 ERA, 1.50 WHIP and 11:5 K:BB through 13.1 innings in his three starts. He'll look to last long enough to qualify for his first win of the year in his next trip to the mound Monday, on the road against the Nationals.