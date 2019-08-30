Richards did not factor into the decision against Houston on Thursday, hurling 2.1 innings and giving up two runs (one earned) on two hits and two walks while striking out four.

Richards, working as a primary pitcher for the first time in three appearances with the Rays, entered with two Astros on base in the second inning and served up an RBI double to allow an inherited run to score. He then gave up a homer to George Springer leading off the third and got himself into trouble with a pair of walks and a throwing error in the fourth before exiting the game. Although Richards has allowed only three earned runs while striking out 15 hitters in 11.2 innings since joining Tampa Bay, the team appears determined to keep his pitch count low as he has averaged a mere 72.3 pitches in his three outings. His next appearance is scheduled for Tuesday against Baltimore, though it remains to be seen whether he'll work behind an opener or as a traditional starter.