Rays' Trevor Richards: Goes 2.1 innings as primary pitcher
Richards did not factor into the decision against Houston on Thursday, hurling 2.1 innings and giving up two runs (one earned) on two hits and two walks while striking out four.
Richards, working as a primary pitcher for the first time in three appearances with the Rays, entered with two Astros on base in the second inning and served up an RBI double to allow an inherited run to score. He then gave up a homer to George Springer leading off the third and got himself into trouble with a pair of walks and a throwing error in the fourth before exiting the game. Although Richards has allowed only three earned runs while striking out 15 hitters in 11.2 innings since joining Tampa Bay, the team appears determined to keep his pitch count low as he has averaged a mere 72.3 pitches in his three outings. His next appearance is scheduled for Tuesday against Baltimore, though it remains to be seen whether he'll work behind an opener or as a traditional starter.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Prospects Report: September call-ups
September call-ups are rarely all that you hope they'll be. Scott White assesses which prospects...
-
Thirty bold predictions for 2020
With the 2019 season beginning to wind down, Scott White embraces some of his bolder ideas...
-
Waivers: Dubon, Hilliard get the call
A couple of prospect call-ups might be of interest to Fantasy players, according to Scott White....
-
Waivers: Jose Ramirez replacements
If you find yourself with an opening at third base all of a sudden, Scott White has you covered...
-
Week 23 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Streaming two-start pitchers is becoming a risky proposition here in late August. Scott White...
-
Week 23 Preview: Sleeper hitters
Some less-heralded call-ups could have an impact in the short-term. Scott White looks at the...