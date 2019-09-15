Rays' Trevor Richards: Grabs win in relief
Richards (3-0) was credited with the win in a victory over the Angels on Saturday, firing two scoreless innings during which he allowed two hits and did not record any walks or strikeouts.
Richards put together his second consecutive multi-inning scoreless outing following starter Tyler Glasnow's planned exit after three innings. The right-hander has allowed just three hits over the 4.2 innings covering his most recent pair of outings, lowering his ERA with the Rays to 2.11 in the process.
More News
-
Rays' Trevor Richards: Multi-inning win as reliever•
-
Rays' Trevor Richards: Not starting Sunday•
-
Rays' Trevor Richards: Could draw start Sunday•
-
Rays' Trevor Richards: Strikes out four in no-decision•
-
Rays' Trevor Richards: Starting Game 1 on Tuesday•
-
Rays' Trevor Richards: Goes 2.1 innings as primary pitcher•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 26 Fantasy baseball rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 26 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Luis Severino is coming back just in time for a two-start week. Scott White weighs him against...
-
Week 26 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The waiver wire offers no shortage of usable hitters for the second-to-last week of the season,...
-
Early first base rankings for 2020
First base will start out deep and get even deeper in 2020. Scott White attempts to sort out...
-
Waivers: Will Hoerner, Lewis matter?
From the headline-grabbing debuts of Nico Hoerner and Kyle Lewis to Johnny Cueto's triumphant...
-
First two rounds of 2020 drafts
Should we draft starting pitching earlier in 2020? Scott White considers in his latest assessment...