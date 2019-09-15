Richards (3-0) was credited with the win in a victory over the Angels on Saturday, firing two scoreless innings during which he allowed two hits and did not record any walks or strikeouts.

Richards put together his second consecutive multi-inning scoreless outing following starter Tyler Glasnow's planned exit after three innings. The right-hander has allowed just three hits over the 4.2 innings covering his most recent pair of outings, lowering his ERA with the Rays to 2.11 in the process.