Richards allowed three runs on four hits and three walks while striking out three over 4.1 innings in Friday's loss to the Blue Jays. He didn't factor into the decision.

Richards had served in long relief to begin the season but made a spot start against the Blue Jays on Friday. However, he struggled to limit the Blue Jays' production at hitter-friendly Sahlen Field. The Rays provided him with enough run support early in the game, allowing him to settle for a no-decision. If the right-hander remains in the rotation in the near future, his next start should come on the road Thursday against the Yankees.