Richards was recalled from the alterante training site for Thursday's doubleheader against the Orioles and is likely to start or serve as the primary pitcher in Game 2, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The team won't make any plans official until the completion of the matinee, but as of now Richards is expected to see bulk innings during Game 2 in some form. The 27-year-old has a 5.34 ERA, 1.67 WHIP and 23:9 K:BB through 28.2 innings this season.