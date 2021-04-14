Richards, recalled by the Rays on Monday, allowed two earned runs on three hits, a walk and a wild pitch over three innings in a loss to the Rangers on Tuesday. He struck out three.

Ryan Yarbrough threw 93 pitches over six difficult innings, so Richards was called upon in his role as swingman to eat up some innings. The right-hander struggled to a career-worst 5.91 ERA and 1.72 WHIP across nine appearances (four starts) in 2020, so Tuesday's uneven outing wasn't exactly the most encouraging start to his new season.