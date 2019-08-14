Richards appears on track to join the Rays for Sunday's game against the Tigers and work as a bulk reliever in that contest, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Richards had transitioned to the bullpen with the Marlins before he was dealt to the Rays on July 31, so his new organization is having him get stretched back out in the minors in preparation for an eventual starting/bulk-relief role with the big club. In his last outing with Triple-A Durham on Aug. 10, Richards built up to 49 pitches, working 2.1 innings in the appearance and giving up one run on three hits and a walk.