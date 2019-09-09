Rays' Trevor Richards: Multi-inning win as reliever
Richards (2-0) was credited with the win in a victory over the Blue Jays on Sunday, allowing one hit and recording two strikeouts over 2.2 scoreless innings.
Richards took over for starter Tyler Glasnow after two innings and ultimately was able to nab the victory as the unofficial "bulk reliever" in what was essentially a bullpen day game. Richards has largely proven effective in whichever role he's been deployed in by manager Kevin Cash thus far, and Sunday's scoreless multi-inning effort whittled down his ERA since arriving in Tampa to an impressive 2.33 across 19.1 innings.
More News
-
Rays' Trevor Richards: Not starting Sunday•
-
Rays' Trevor Richards: Could draw start Sunday•
-
Rays' Trevor Richards: Strikes out four in no-decision•
-
Rays' Trevor Richards: Starting Game 1 on Tuesday•
-
Rays' Trevor Richards: Goes 2.1 innings as primary pitcher•
-
Rays' Trevor Richards: Following opener Thursday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waiver Wire: Luzardo still worth it?
Jesus Luzardo is finally getting the call, but is it too little, too late for Fantasy players?...
-
Week 25 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The playing time for certain hitters is less assured with September roster expansion. Scott...
-
Week 25 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Is a two-start week enough for you to stick with a struggling Trevor Bauer or Jose Berrios?...
-
Fantasy baseball Week 25 rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
First two rounds of 2020 drafts
Should we draft starting pitching earlier in 2020? Scott White considers in his latest assessment...
-
Waivers: Injury opens door for Tucker
Prospect Kyle Tucker didn't have a path to playing time until George Springer collided with...