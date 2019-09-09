Richards (2-0) was credited with the win in a victory over the Blue Jays on Sunday, allowing one hit and recording two strikeouts over 2.2 scoreless innings.

Richards took over for starter Tyler Glasnow after two innings and ultimately was able to nab the victory as the unofficial "bulk reliever" in what was essentially a bullpen day game. Richards has largely proven effective in whichever role he's been deployed in by manager Kevin Cash thus far, and Sunday's scoreless multi-inning effort whittled down his ERA since arriving in Tampa to an impressive 2.33 across 19.1 innings.