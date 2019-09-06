Rays' Trevor Richards: Not starting Sunday
Richards will give way to Tyler Glasnow (forearm) for Sunday's start against the Blue Jays, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.
Richards may still pitch Sunday, but it would be in a piggyback role after Glasnow throws 2-to-3 innings in his return from the injured list. A changeup specialist, Richards fared well as a traditional starter in Game 1 of Tuesday's doubleheader against Baltimore, allowing two runs over five innings, and now has a 2.70 ERA and 3.99 FIP in 16.2 innings with Tampa Bay. He posted a 4.50 ERA and 4.73 FIP in 112 innings with Miami before being traded at the deadline.
More News
-
Rays' Trevor Richards: Could draw start Sunday•
-
Rays' Trevor Richards: Strikes out four in no-decision•
-
Rays' Trevor Richards: Starting Game 1 on Tuesday•
-
Rays' Trevor Richards: Goes 2.1 innings as primary pitcher•
-
Rays' Trevor Richards: Following opener Thursday•
-
Rays' Trevor Richards: Throws six scoreless frames•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 25 Fantasy baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
First two rounds of 2020 drafts
Should we draft starting pitching earlier in 2020? Scott White considers in his latest assessment...
-
Waivers: Injury opens door for Tucker
Prospect Kyle Tucker didn't have a path to playing time until George Springer collided with...
-
Waivers: Manaea, Lowe return
Gavin Lux may be on his way, but Sept. 1 also reintroduced us to old friends like Sean Manaea...
-
Lux could make Bichette-like impact
Gavin Lux is coming up, and the impact could be considerable, says our Scott White.
-
Week 24 Preview: Sleeper hitters
Mark Canha still isn't getting enough love, but it's the Twins who are the most represented...