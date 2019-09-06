Richards will give way to Tyler Glasnow (forearm) for Sunday's start against the Blue Jays, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

Richards may still pitch Sunday, but it would be in a piggyback role after Glasnow throws 2-to-3 innings in his return from the injured list. A changeup specialist, Richards fared well as a traditional starter in Game 1 of Tuesday's doubleheader against Baltimore, allowing two runs over five innings, and now has a 2.70 ERA and 3.99 FIP in 16.2 innings with Tampa Bay. He posted a 4.50 ERA and 4.73 FIP in 112 innings with Miami before being traded at the deadline.