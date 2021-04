Richards was credited with a save against the Royals on Tuesday, pitching three innings and allowing one run on one hit while striking out four.

Richards entered the high-scoring contest in the seventh inning with Tampa Bay staked to a five-run lead. He gave up a run in that frame but retired the final seven batters he faced to log his first career save. Richards has allowed five earned runs over eight innings so far this season, but he given up only six hits while posting a 10:1 K:BB.