Richards is starting Game 2 of Thursday's doubleheader against the Orioles, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Richards was recalled from the team's alternate training site earlier in the day, and as expected, the Rays have confirmed that the right-hander will toe the rubber for Game 2. He's appeared in eight games this season and owns a 5.34 ERA and 1.67 WHIP with 23 punchouts over 28.2 innings.