Richards was optioned to the alternate site to make room on the roster for Ryan Yarbrough (groin), Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.
Yarbrough will be activated from the injured list and start the Rays' game Tuesday. Richards was the odd man out, but will likely be back on the roster next week with the team scheduled to play a doubleheader against the Orioles.
