Richards was optioned by the Rays on Tuesday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Richards has pitched twice for the Rays this season but didn't look good in either outing, allowing a combined six runs on 10 hits in just 5.1 innings. The 27-year-old recorded a respectable 4.06 ERA in 135.1 innings for the Marlins and Rays last season, so he'll likely get another opportunity at some point in the near future. Austin Meadows (illness) returned from the injured list in a corresponding move.