Richards worked three frames of long relief Sunday in the Rays' 6-5 win over the Blue Jays in 10 innings. He was charged with four earned runs on six hits while striking out two.

Early on in summer camp, Richards looked like he might have been in line to open the season as a member of the rotation, but those plans were dashed when Yonny Chirinos (undisclosed) was deemed ready to take the hill when a fifth starter is first needed Tuesday versus the Braves. Richards still took on a sizable workload in his first outing of 2020, tossing 40 pitches in relief of Blake Snell, who was deliberately capped at two innings as a precaution. Richards kept the Rays off the board for his first two innings, but he melted down in the top of the sixth, giving up four consecutive hits before being pulled in favor of Andrew Kittredge. Richards had been in line for the loss before the Rays rallied for two runs in the bottom of the ninth to send the game to extras.