Richards will start Friday's game against the Blue Jays, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.
Richards being named as Friday's starter does not come as a surprise as the right-hander logged four innings while allowing two unearned runs in relief of Charlie Morton (shoulder) in Sunday's win over the Yankees. Richards started 23 games last season between his time with Miami and Tampa Bay.
