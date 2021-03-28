Richards was optioned to Triple-A Durham on Sunday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
The 27-year-old surrendered eight runs with an 8:0 K:BB over 7.1 innings during spring training and was unable to earn a spot on the Opening Day roster. Richards could work as a spot starter or multi-inning reliever once promoted by the Rays this season.
More News
-
Rays' Trevor Richards: Multiple roles likely•
-
Rays' Trevor Richards: Cast off playoff roster•
-
Rays' Trevor Richards: Added to ALDS roster•
-
Rays' Trevor Richards: Back at alternate site•
-
Rays' Trevor Richards: Struggles in no-decision•
-
Rays' Trevor Richards: Officially named starter for Game 2•