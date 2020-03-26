Rays' Trevor Richards: Sent to minors
The Rays optioned Richards to Triple-A Durham on Thursday, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.
Tampa Bay's decision to demote Richards and Anthony Banda to Triple-A likely puts Jalen Beeks in line to crack the Rays' Opening Day roster as a long man out of the bullpen. After coming over from the Marlins in a deadline deal last July, Richards made seven appearances for the Rays, posting a 1.93 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 24:5 K:BB in 23.1 innings.
