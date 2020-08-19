Richards should play a prominent role in Thursday's game against the Yankees, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports.
Manager Kevin Cash hasn't yet confirmed a starter for Thursday's series finale against the Yankees, but he said that Richards will play a significant role in the contest. The right-hander has mainly struggled in his first four appearances this season, posting a 5.93 ERA and 1.78 ERA over 13.2 innings.
More News
-
Rays' Trevor Richards: Lackluster results in no-decision•
-
Rays' Trevor Richards: Receives starting nod Friday•
-
Rays' Trevor Richards: Candidate for spot starts•
-
Rays' Trevor Richards: Fills in for Morton in long relief•
-
Rays' Trevor Richards: Available out of bullpen•
-
Rays' Trevor Richards: Back with big club•