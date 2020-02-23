Richards opened Saturday's 4-3 Grapefruit League loss to the Red Sox, allowing one hit and recording two strikeouts over a scoreless first inning.

Richards enjoyed a brief but successful stint with the Rays last season after arriving from the Marlins at the deadline, posting a 3-0 record and 1.93 ERA across seven appearances (three starts). With the Rays already boasting a loaded starting rotation, the 26-year-old projects for a multi-inning bullpen role this season. However, his extensive starting experience (48 career starts in 55 appearances) renders him as excellent depth in that regard should injuries strike.