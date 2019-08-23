Rays' Trevor Richards: Starting Friday
Richards will start Friday's game at Baltimore, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Richards was called up for his debut with the Rays on Sunday and will remain on turn in the starting rotation. The 26-year-old was limited to 71 pitches in that outing as he builds back up to a starting role, so he should have a slightly higher pitch ceiling Friday. Richards has a 4.53 ERA, 1.42 WHIP and 109:52: K:BB over 115.1 innings this season.
More News
-
Rays' Trevor Richards: Fans six in team debut•
-
Rays' Trevor Richards: Called up ahead of start•
-
Rays' Trevor Richards: Sunday's bulk reliever•
-
Rays' Trevor Richards: May join big club as bulk reliever•
-
Rays' Trevor Richards: Works up to 49 pitches•
-
Rays' Trevor Richards: Stretching out in minors•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Prospects: Stashes about to pay off
Don't lose faith in your long-term stashes, says Scott White, as the minor-league regular season...
-
Waivers: Sheffield, Solak, Heaney
A couple of prospect call-ups might be of interest to Fantasy players, according to Scott White....
-
Dynasty update: Risers, fallers
What recent developments could have longstanding effects? Scott White considers things from...
-
Bullpen: Hader, Rogers losing saves
The Braves appear to have found their closer, but the Brewers and Twins couldn't be any further...
-
Waivers: Subs for Sale, Tatis, Doolittle
If you lost one of your top players over the weekend, you may be feeling like all hope is lost....
-
Week 22 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The Rangers play eight games in Week 22, and the Orioles have a couple hitters who could surprise....