Richards will start Friday's game at Baltimore, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Richards was called up for his debut with the Rays on Sunday and will remain on turn in the starting rotation. The 26-year-old was limited to 71 pitches in that outing as he builds back up to a starting role, so he should have a slightly higher pitch ceiling Friday. Richards has a 4.53 ERA, 1.42 WHIP and 109:52: K:BB over 115.1 innings this season.

