Rays' Trevor Richards: Starting Game 1 on Tuesday
Richards will serve as a traditional starter in the first game of a doubleheader against the Orioles on Tuesday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
The right-hander worked as a primary pitcher in two of his first three starts with the Rays since arriving via trade with the Marlins, allowing four runs (three earned) over 5.2 innings. Tuesday, he'll fill a role he had considerably more success in during his one crack at it in a Tampa uniform, namely, that of conventional starter. Richards blanked these very same Orioles on two hits over six innings back on Aug. 23, a feat he'll look to replicate in the matinee of a twin bill.
