Play

Richards will start Saturday's Grapefruit League opener against the Red Sox, Steve Carney of Sports Radio 620 WDAE reports.

Richards made 30 appearances, including 23 starts, between Miami and Tampa Bay in 2019, posting a 4.06 ERA, 1.35 WHIP and 127:56 K:BB in 135.1 innings. Given the Rays' starting pitching depth, Richards seems likely to open the season in a multi-inning relief role.

More News
Our Latest Stories