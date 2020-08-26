Richards will start Wednesday's game against the Orioles, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.
Richards last covered three frames in long relief last Thursday, and he'll make his second start of the season Wednesday against Baltimore. Richards has a 5.94 ERA, 1.68 WHIP and 13:6 K:BB through 16.2 innings this season.
