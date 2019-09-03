Rays' Trevor Richards: Strikes out four in no-decision
Richards threw five innings and allowed two runs on five hits and two walks with four strikeouts Tuesday in a no-decision during a 4-2 loss to the Orioles in the first game of a doubleheader.
Richards shut out the Orioles through four innings, but was tagged for a two-run homer from Rio Ruiz in the fifth. The 26-year-old was lifted after 78 pitches, but is still off to a strong start with his new team. In four appearances with the Rays since joining the team from the Marlins, Richards has allowed five earned runs in 16.2 innings with a 19:4 K:BB. Overall, Richards is 4-12 with a 4.27 ERA, 1.37 WHIP and 122 strikeouts in 128.2 innings this season.
