Richards took a no-decision during Thursday's win over the Orioles, allowing four runs on five hits and a pair of walks while striking out four across 3.1 innings.

Richards, who was recalled from the team's alternate training site ahead of Thursday's start, struggled in the second half of Thursday's twin bill. After giving up a pair of home runs and an RBI double, the 27-year-old was lifted after 3.1 innings. The short performance was typical for Richards, who has failed to complete five innings in any of his nine appearances. Overall this season, the right-hander holds a 5.91 ERA and 1.72 WHIP across 32 innings.