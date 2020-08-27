Richards allowed two runs (none earned) on six hits and two walks while striking three across 4.1 innings Wednesday against the Orioles. He did not factor into the decision.

Richards allowed both of the runs in the opening inning, but limited the damage thereafter. He was regularly working out of trouble -- he allowed multiple baserunners in four of the five innings he pitched -- but kept the Rays in the game. Richards worked up to 86 pitches, a positive factor for his chances to work long enough in upcoming starts to earn a win. He currently lines up to make his next appearance working behind an opener Monday at the Yankees.