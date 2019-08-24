Rays' Trevor Richards: Throws six scoreless frames
Richards (4-12) tossed six shutout innings while allowing two hits and one walk with five strikeouts, earning a victory against the Orioles on Friday.
The 26-year-old is off to a strong start with his new team. In two starts with the Rays since joining the team from the Marlins, Richards has allowed two runs in 9.1 innings. Dating back to July 26, he's given up just two runs in his last 12.1 frames. Overall, Richards is 4-12 with a 4.30 ERA, 1.38 WHIP and 114 strikeouts in 121.1 innings with the Rays and Marlins this season.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, picks, lineup
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 23 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Streaming two-start pitchers is becoming a risky proposition here in late August. Scott White...
-
Week 23 Preview: Sleeper hitters
Some less-heralded call-ups could have an impact in the short-term. Scott White looks at the...
-
Prospects: Stashes about to pay off
Don't lose faith in your long-term stashes, says Scott White, as the minor-league regular season...
-
Waivers: Sheffield, Solak, Heaney
A couple of prospect call-ups might be of interest to Fantasy players, according to Scott White....
-
Dynasty update: Risers, fallers
What recent developments could have longstanding effects? Scott White considers things from...