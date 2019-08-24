Richards (4-12) tossed six shutout innings while allowing two hits and one walk with five strikeouts, earning a victory against the Orioles on Friday.

The 26-year-old is off to a strong start with his new team. In two starts with the Rays since joining the team from the Marlins, Richards has allowed two runs in 9.1 innings. Dating back to July 26, he's given up just two runs in his last 12.1 frames. Overall, Richards is 4-12 with a 4.30 ERA, 1.38 WHIP and 114 strikeouts in 121.1 innings with the Rays and Marlins this season.