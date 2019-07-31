Richards was traded along with Nick Anderson from Miami to Tampa Bay on Wednesday in exchange for Jesus Sanchez and Ryne Stanek, Craig Mish of FNTSY Sports Radio reports.

Richards has been decent but not particularly impressive for the Marlins this season, posting a 4.50 ERA, a number which falls right in line with his 4.42 ERA in his rookie campaign. His 21.3 percent strikeout rate is slightly below average, while his 10.6 percent walk rate and 35.6 percent groundball rate are both fairly poor. It remains to be seen if the Rays will use him as a traditional starter or if he'll be deployed more creatively.