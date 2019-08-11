Richards worked up to 49 pitches over 2.1 innings in an appearance for Triple-A Durham on Saturday and could be in the midst of being groomed for a big-league role, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports.

Richards was just acquired at the trade deadline from the Marlins and had logged just one inning in his first outing for the Bulls last Tuesday. However, he saw an appreciable bump in workload Saturday while allowing an earned run on three hits and a walk and also recording four strikeouts. The right-hander could potentially fill a variety of roles for the Rays if he's eventually promoted, including long reliever, opener, or even traditional starter.