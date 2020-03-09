Rays' Tristan Gray: Reassigned to minor-league camp
Gray was reassigned to minor-league spring training Sunday, Zachary Silver of MLB.com reports.
As part of the first wave of cuts, Gray, along with six others, was removed from the Rays' spring training roster Sunday. The 23-year-old second baseman posted a .225/.332/.409 slash line with 64 RBI and and 17 home runs across 112 games with Double-A Montgomery in 2019.
