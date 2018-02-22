Gray was Paul Hoynes of Cleveland.com to the Rays on Thursday.

The young infielder was part of a package that included Daniel Hudson and cash considerations that helped to bring outfielder Corey Dickerson to the Pirates. Gray spent all of last season with Low-A West Virginia, producing an .815 OPS and a 32:19 K:BB in 208 at-bats. He'll head to the lower levels of the Rays' system for more development.