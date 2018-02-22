Rays' Tristan Gray: Shipped to Tampa Bay
Gray was Paul Hoynes of Cleveland.com to the Rays on Thursday.
The young infielder was part of a package that included Daniel Hudson and cash considerations that helped to bring outfielder Corey Dickerson to the Pirates. Gray spent all of last season with Low-A West Virginia, producing an .815 OPS and a 32:19 K:BB in 208 at-bats. He'll head to the lower levels of the Rays' system for more development.
-
Podcast: How to draft first basemen
We give you tips on how to draft what is perhaps the deepest position in Fantasy Baseball....
-
Fantasy baseball: Best 2018 sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Aiming higher in Roto leagues
Heath Cummings says your approach in Rotisserie leagues should be far different than in head-to-head...
-
12-team NL-only Rotisserie auction
Eric Hosmer is on the NL side of the ledger, and J.D. Martinez is not. Scott White and company...
-
Podcast: Pay up for Jansen?
Scott and Heath present different philosophies that could lead you to a Fantasy championship...
-
Red Sox decision good for J.D. Martinez
J.D. Martinez is finally off the board, and joining the Red Sox could maximize his abilities...