The Rays claimed Alexander (lat) off waivers from the Tigers on Friday, Tricia Whitaker of Bally Sports Sun reports.

Alexander missed much of the 2023 campaign with a tear in his left lat, although he's been throwing for a couple months and should be ready for spring training. The left-hander holds a career 4.38 ERA and 273:74 K:BB over 341.1 career major-league innings. He could operate as a swingman in Tampa Bay.