Alexander (1-1) took the loss Tuesday against Milwaukee after allowing three earned runs on six hits and two walks while striking out three batters across four innings.

Alexander was unable to keep the Brewers off the basepaths Tuesday, allowing three runs to score in the first two innings. He managed to keep Milwaukee from scoring over the next two frames but had to be pulled after needing 85 pitches to complete four innings, tying his shortest outing of the season. The 29-year-old southpaw owns a 5.02 ERA and 1.40 WHIP this season, though he'll have a good chance to bounce back during his next scheduled start Monday against the White Sox.