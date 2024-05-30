Alexander won't start Thursday's game against the Athletics but is expected to be deployed in bulk relief behind opener Shawn Armstrong.

Though he was roughed up for eight earned runs over five innings while working behind Armstrong in his last turn through the rotation May 24 versus the Royals, Alexander won't be used as a traditional starter and will instead enter the game after Armstrong once again. Despite the poor showing his last time out, Alexander has generally been reliable this season at the back end of the Tampa Bay rotation. In his seven outings prior to the blowup against the Royals, Alexander delivered a 4.30 ERA and 1.04 WHIP across 37.2 innings.