Alexander threw 89 pitches and completed six innings in a minor-league game Sunday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Alexander is competing for the fifth starting job for the Rays to open the season with both Shane Baz (elbow) and Taj Bradley (pectoral) sidelined. In addition to his outing Sunday, Alexander also threw five innings in a March 19 Grapefruit League game against the Red Sox. Meanwhile, Jacob Waguespack -- another contender for the rotation -- has worked significantly shorter stints.