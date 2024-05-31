The Rays optioned Alexander to Triple-A Durham on Friday, Ryan Bass of Bally Sports Sun reports.
It was just two weeks ago when Alexander flirted with a perfect game in Toronto, but that outing sticks out like a sore thumb amongst the rest of his season. The lefty allowed four runs over 4.2 frames versus the Athletics on Thursday to push his ERA on the season up to 6.19. With Zach Eflin (back) poised to rejoin the Rays' rotation soon, the need for Alexander wasn't there anymore.
